Cardi B Says She Wants Offset to Get Hit By a Truck: 'I Never Hated Somebody So Much'

Cardi B is not mincing words when it comes to how she feels about her future ex-husband, Offset.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Cardi let loose on Offset where she called him "narcissistic" as well as a "piece of s--t."

"Bro I wish the worst on this man. I never hated somebody soooo much and these b---hes be so thirsty to have him. Please take this man off my hands. This garbage bag is too heavy!" she said in one tweet, according to Complex.

Cardi then did a follow-up to the above tweet after a fan noted that the man she was talking about was "the father of your children." That's when Cardi clapped back and shared that Offset has narcissism issues and claimed that he was "a piece of s--t."

"Yea he is that's why I don't wish him death. But I truly hate this dirty a-s, narcissistic piece of s--t. And his family and his friends never check him. That's why he's always going to be a piece of s--t of a person," she said.

Cardi also pushed back at the claim that she is still in love with Offset.

"No I don't I want him to get hit by a f----in' truck. He really is just a dark cloud on anybody's life he enters," she shared.

This is not the first time that Cardi has labeled her ex as a narcissist. In September, when she and Offset were trading insults, she made the same argument, telling fans, "The narcissism is at an all-time high."

Cardi has since shared that the couple has no plans on getting back together anytime soon.

"One thing I don't want to entertain is, 'Oh, we're in the same crib. Come upstairs, let's sleep together.' I don't want to entertain that. I don't want to sleep, I don't want to f--k, I don't wanna do nothin,'" Cardi said via Billboard.

"Because that's what keeps us being in the same trap. Oh, we sleep together, we cuddling, the next day we smiling and then guess what? The same day we're arguing, and we're back in that cycle. I don't want that cycle. That's why I'm not entertaining love. That's why if a muthaf---a is here, I'm not here. If I'm here, he's not here. Slowly but surely, there's going to be a whole end to it. It takes time. I don't know how to explain it but everything is dead," she added.

The couple announced they were getting a divorce in August and it was followed quickly by Cardi announcing that she and Offset were expecting their third child together. They have since welcomed that child, a little girl whose name has not been revealed. They share two other children together, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3. She has since requested to have full custody of the kids in the divorce.