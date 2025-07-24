Cardi B Hit with Lawsuit After Fan Says She Was Struck by Mic in Viral Video

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is facing a lawsuit for allegedly hitting a woman with a microphone during a live performance at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas two years ago.

The woman, listed in court documents as "Jane Doe," filed a civil suit claiming assault, battery, and negligence, PageSix said.

According to the complaint, Cardi B—whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar—asked the crowd to cool her down by tossing water at her.

It was reportedly a scorching day during the 2022 fight weekend, with fans waiting in 112-degree heat for the rapper to take the stage, nearly two hours late.

Doe said she joined in, throwing water toward the stage as Cardi had requested. But what happened next shocked her. The rapper allegedly hurled her microphone into the crowd, striking Doe.

Cardi was captured in viral footage flinging the mic just seconds after being splashed. Though some in the crowd believed the reaction was aimed at another person, Doe says she was the one hit and is now dealing with emotional distress from the incident.

Adding to her frustration, the very microphone used during the outburst was later auctioned off for $99,000.

Cardi B is being sued for assault and battery over 2023 incident in which she struck a woman with a microphone in retaliation for ice being thrown at her. (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/bfgUgXZES7 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 23, 2025

Cardi B Under Fire Again for Mic Toss at Vegas DJ

Doe claims this made the situation worse, calling it a reminder of what she sees as public humiliation.

"I said splash my p—y, not my face, bitch," Cardi reportedly said afterward, defending her reaction. The rapper has not made an official public comment on the lawsuit.

According to DailyMail, in 2023, Cardi's legal team confirmed that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed its investigation without filing any charges.

"There will be NO charges against Cardi," her lawyers told TMZ at the time, praising the police for their quick review.

Still, Jane Doe's lawsuit moves forward. Her attorney, Cierra N. Norris, is expected to speak more about the case during a press conference in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit also highlights a separate moment from the same weekend where Cardi allegedly threw a mic at a DJ for cutting her songs short. That moment, also caught on video, shows Cardi storming off stage after the toss.

So far, Cardi's representatives have not responded to requests for comment.