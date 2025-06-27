Cardi B Shuts Down Critics, Confirms WAP for New Album Release

Cardi B is making it clear—her hit songs "WAP" and "Up" are here to stay.The rapper just confirmed that both songs will be on her new album Am I The Drama?, coming out on September 19—and she's standing her ground, no matter what critics say.

The backlash started when fans noticed the tracks, originally released in 2020 and 2021, were listed on the album's 23-song tracklist, Billboard said.

Many questioned why older songs would be included on a brand-new album. But Cardi didn't stay quiet—she jumped on social media to clear things up and speak her truth.

"This will be the last and only time I'm gonna address this," Cardi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album... they deserve a home."

Cardi B also revealed that she had previously decided not to submit "WAP" for Grammy consideration due to pressure from critics.

Now, she says her main focus is making sure her fans finally get what they've been asking for all these years.

WAP by Cardi B is Megan Thee Stallion’s ONE and ONLY song to surpass 1 billion streams! 🎊



— None of Megan’s other music has ever achieved this success. 🍾



pic.twitter.com/NTHMWq1t5b — star is finally over her ex (@cupidstara) June 24, 2025

Cardi B Says She's Done Pleasing Haters in Bold New Statement

Cardi shared that she once held back from submitting "WAP" for the Grammys because of critics, but now she's done letting the haters win—this time, it's all about her fans.

"These two songs don't even count for first week sales so what are y'all even crying about???"

When they first dropped, both "WAP" and "Up" shot straight to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While they won't boost the album's first-week sales, they will contribute to its long-term Billboard chart performance.

According to RollingOut, in the same post, Cardi didn't hold back when addressing her critics. "Do y'all say anything when all these artists pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out? Exactly... Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!"

The rapper also released a dramatic teaser for Am I The Drama?, promising fans an intense and personal journey.

In a powerful voiceover, she said she stayed quiet for seven years, but now she's coming back stronger than ever—not just to return, but to take control.

Cardi's new single "Outside," dropped on June 20, is already building buzz.