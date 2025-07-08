Cardi B, Stefon Diggs Fuel Split Rumors Just a Month After Going Public

Only a month after confirming their relationship on Instagram, Cardi B and NFL player Stefon Diggs are already facing breakup speculation.

The "WAP" rapper, 32, appears to have deleted all photos and videos of Diggs, 31, from her Instagram page—including their romantic Memorial Day yacht trip, where the two were seen getting close, PageSix said.

The deleted carousel had featured everything from Cardi dancing on Diggs in a bikini to snapshots of roses and even a cozy moment where she wore his Met Gala fur cape.

This sudden clean sweep comes as a surprise to fans, as the couple had only recently confirmed their relationship in May.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were first seen together in public at an NBA game in Madison Square Garden. The couple sat courtside, holding hands and enjoying the game.

Soon after, Diggs posted a photo of Cardi's custom manicure spelling out his name, writing "Let 'em know that you mine."

Stefon Diggs Breaks Up With Cardi B Over BBL Smell pic.twitter.com/mpdWgJBPTO — Sports Steady Live (@SportSteadyLive) July 7, 2025

Fans Spot Split Signs as Cardi B Erases Stefon Diggs Posts

Cardi also gave fans a peek at their luxurious Paris vacation in late June.

According to Enews, in a now-deleted Instagram Story, she shared, "This man got us staying in a castle. I'm talking a real f--king castle... I told him I could never get to Versailles, and he said, 'You want a castle? I'll give you a castle.'"

Despite the missing posts, Diggs still has at least one photo of them on his account. Despite the breakup rumors, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are still following each other on Instagram.

Neither has made a public statement yet, and Cardi's rep declined to comment.

The romance, which began making headlines in February after they were spotted partying in New York, had seemed to grow quickly.

They also spent Valentine's Day together in Miami before officially confirming their relationship in May.

Rumors of a split with Stefon Diggs are growing, especially since Cardi B is still in the middle of her divorce from estranged husband Offset.

The pair, who share three kids—Kulture, 6; Wave, 3; and Blossom, 10 months—have been caught in a tense legal battle.

In recent posts, Cardi fired back after Offset claimed she was too busy to care for their children. "I want to be done with this marriage," she said. "He stood up my kids three times. I've been trying to save your face, but stop playing."