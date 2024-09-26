Cardi B and Offset's Social Media Meltdown Over Cheating Allegations Leave Fans Exhausted: 'Toxic As Hell'

Cardi B and Offset's recent social media exchanges have drawn public attention, with the couple making accusations of infidelity against each other.

According to posts on Instagram Live, Cardi B made revelations about Offset's behavior. During the same live stream, Offset allegedly made an unexpected appearance, accusing Cardi B of being unfaithful during her pregnancy.

In response, Cardi reportedly stated that Offset had confessed to sleeping with her rivals and was attempting to provoke her. The couple continued to exchange accusations on social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter (now known as X).

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper declared she would pursue legal action against her soon-to-be ex-husband and alleged that he had threatened to reclaim gifts he had previously given her after she moved on from their relationship.

Drawing upon Offset's history of cheating, she remarked, "It's no fun when momma got the gun, right. It's no fun when I'm slanging p----."

"I've always been too good for you. You gotta f--- other b---- to make yourself feel better because I make you feel so low about yourself."

"You don't move with integrity, you're not a street n----. That's what you do."

In response to the accusations, Offset did not stay silent and retaliated with a fiery accusation of his own. "U f----- with a baby inside tell the truth," he declared in the chat.

Cardi B appeared to address this accusation on Twitter, stating, "AND DID !!!!!!"

However, social media users are fed up with Offset and Cardi B's relationship drama.

One person said on a Reddit thread, "Not surprising at all, these two seem to have had an incredibly toxic relationship and I hope they can figure out how to successfully coparent."

Another person wrote, "They really need space from each other so they can co-parent because this is toxic as hell. I don't even get what they're doing."

X user @AceHugo wrote, "Cardi and Offset are just a good example of a toxic relationship at this point. I don't think we should be defending either one of their bad actions."

@sunflowers2cute also said on X, "Offset and cardi are weird, toxic and embarrassing. keep that shit off the internet. at the end of the day, they are PARENTS to THREE children who WILL read about this one day. just do better. it's sad on both ends and they will forever be in each others lives in someways. "

"So I peeped the Cardi B & Offset thing & yeah. All I gotta say is y'all gotta stop serial cheating & expecting the one you're with to always be the bigger person. When you go low, sometimes they'll take you straight to hell. It's up to YOU to have self control for YOU, not them," @jessmcmxci tweeted.

According to reports, Cardi B has filed a request with the court seeking full custody of her three children shared with Offset: their six-year-old daughter Kulture, three-year-old son Wave and a newborn baby girl born on September 7.

Tensions have escalated between the couple following what seemed like an amicable separation.

In a separate incident, Cardi B reportedly refuted a report suggesting Offset had not been supportive, emphasizing how he had helped her.

