Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Looks Just Like Justin Bieber With New Hairstyle, Igniting Past Rumors

Reign Disick has people saying, "Baby, Baby, Baby," with his latest haircut that seemingly channels Justin Bieber.

The comparisons between the two of them began when Disick's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, posted a picture of him to her Instagram Stories where she showed off his trendy new haircut. In the picture, he is dressed in a red Balenciaga sweatshirt with silver chains as he sports his new hairstyle.

Disick's haircuts have spanned several styles over the years, going from long all the way down to a buzzcut. But it was this one that drew the comparisons to Bieber.

More shook than I’d care to admit over Reign Disick’s buzzcut pic.twitter.com/duJIAtGlFS — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) August 5, 2020

Bieber also sported a similar haircut at the beginning of his career when he had longer hair and swooped over bangs that nearly reached his eyes.

There have been unfounded rumors that Disick is actually Bieber's child for some time. Newsweek reports that his mother, Kourtney Kardashian had a brief "rebound" fling with the Canadian singer in 2015 following her spit from Scott Disick. Neither Bieber nor Kardashian confirmed the rumors, but they were seen around Los Angeles together in the past.

Despite Disick being born a year before Kardashian reportedly got together with Bieber, it has not stopped fans from comparing the two of them and sharing how much they look similar.

In a post to her Instagram from April this year, Kardashian shared a series of throwback snaps taken in summer 2020. The photos show Kardashian by the pool with her youngest son. However, the comments were filled how much Disick looks like Bieber.

"It's a mini Justin Bieber," read one comment.

"Pretty awkward that's @justinbieber kid huh," commented someone else.

"Reign is Justin's baby," chimed in another person.

"Is that Justin Biebers son," questioned another person.

The comparison to Bieber comes after Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo put on a private screening of the movie Wicked for Kim Kardashian.

"Look at what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I've never been more excited," she said in a video that showcased off a lavish display in front of her house.

Kim Kardashian reveals Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gave her family a private early screening of ‘WICKED’ at her home.



pic.twitter.com/8xsqAVTq0e — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2024

The movie is based on Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Hozman's musical of the same name. It is set to be released on November 22.