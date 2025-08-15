Ex-Maroon 5 Musician Mickey Madden's Wife Requests Divorce Amid Abuse Controversy

Former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden's marriage has come to an abrupt end just three months after the wedding, following serious allegations of abuse.

His wife, Catherine Blair Bowman, filed for divorce on August 12 in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court records.

According to JustJared, the filing comes just two weeks after Bowman accused the 46-year-old musician of physically assaulting her during a confrontation over alleged "sexting with teenage girls."

The couple, who married on May 6, 2025, have no children together. Bowman is seeking spousal support and a division of assets.

In her July 30 restraining order request, Bowman told the court she was "terrified" of Madden and described a violent incident on July 21.

According to her filing, the argument began when she asked to see his phone. When he refused, she claimed she grabbed it and ran out of the house.

Madden allegedly restrained her, slammed her into a marble kitchen counter, and shoved her to the ground.

Bowman said she managed to escape but was chased barefoot by Madden, who allegedly shoved her against a gate and attempted to drag her back into the house.

She also accused him of physically abusing her in two separate locations that same day. Images from ring camera footage were included to support her claims.

Mickey Madden Accused of Abuse, Denies Acting on Explicit Messages

Her court documents referenced another alleged incident in May and included text messages in which Madden appeared to address the "sexting" accusations, calling them "a private and fake harmless fantasy" but "completely unacceptable."

Bowman, in one of her own messages, accused him of soliciting explicit conversations with 18-year-old prostitutes during their honeymoon.

In his reported reply, Madden denied he would act on such conversations, writing, "It's not excusable by any means but I have to make it clear that I would never act on any of that consensual fantasy talk."

Bowman also indicated she had experienced similar abuse from an older man when she was a teenager.

Following the July incident, Bowman said she moved in with a friend for safety. She claimed Madden apologized by text and told her he planned to seek help for sex addiction, Metro said.

Madden, who played bass for Maroon 5 for nearly 26 years, left the band in 2020 after a separate domestic violence arrest.

At the time, he said he was taking a leave of absence to focus on personal matters and avoid distracting his bandmates.