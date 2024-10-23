New Orleans Taylor Swift Fan Explains Why She Booked 191 Hotel Rooms Ahead of Concert

Taylor Swift fans are excited about her coming to New Orleans, and some of them have taken it too far.

A die-hard Taylor Swift fan has explained why she decided to book 191 hotel rooms ahead of Swift's concert in the city on October 25. Rebecca Fox shares that she booked the rooms at the Holiday Inn New Orleans-Downtown Superdome hotel for about 500 dollars each for four nights this week, Louisiana Radio Network reports.

Despite the hefty price for the rooms, Fox shares that she actually got a bargain on them since she booked them right after the New Orleans shows of Swift's Eras Tour were announced.

"Not only were the other hotels charging eight and nine-hundred dollars a night, but they were also charging additional fees for quad occupancy," she said.

"Holiday Inn Downtown Superdome, which is the exact property we are staying at for $499.50 in our block, was selling a published nightly rate of $829.00 plus taxes and fees," Fox added.

The Swiftie shared that she did end up re-selling the rooms that she had booked and only asked for what she paid for them. Her reasoning behind it was so other Swift fans could have fun and get to know each other over the weekend and while Swift is in town. While her kindness will be appreciated by fans, she has no doubts that Swifties are being prayed up when it comes to prices.

"She's very, very good at generating wealth and people try and take advantage of that. And therefore, they try and take advantage of us, because Taylor's not paying for the stuff. We're paying for the stuff," she told the outlet.

They went on to note that all of the hotels in the area are completely booked for the three nights that Swift is in town. Additionally, tickets to see Swift perform in New Orleans are reportedly going for one-thousand dollars.

Swift is on the last leg of her Eras Tour and previously performed in Miami during the weekend of October 19. Her New Orleans shows are set to begin on October 25 and conclude on the 27.

The Eras Tour has been a huge success for Swift and has gone on to gross over $1 billion so far and TIME expects it to reach over $2 billion when it concludes in December.