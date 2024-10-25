Phil Lesh, Founding Member of Grateful Dead, Dead at 84

Phil Lesh, bassist and a founding member of Grateful Dead, has died. He was 84 years old.

The Grateful Dead announced the sad news in an Instagram post on Oct. 25.

"Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning," the post by their official account reads. "He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family's privacy at this time."

While Lesh's cause of death has not been shared, he had previously battled prostate cancer, bladder cancer and a 1998 liver transplant due to a hepatitis C infection and years of heavy drinking.

Lesh is survived by his wife, Jill, and sons Brian and Grahame.

Lesh co-wrote some of the iconic band's best-known songs, including "Truckin'" and "Box of Rain." After Grateful Dead disbanded, Lesh played in a new jazz band called Phil and Friends.