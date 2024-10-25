Los Tigres del Norte and Maná will play in Kamala Harris' rallies in Arizona and Nevada on October 31

In Spanish

The Kamala Harris campaign announced today that Mexican groups Maná and Los Tigres del Norte will perform at rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week.

These legendary Latin music bands will perform on October 31st at events aimed at undecided Latino voters as part of the Vice President's efforts to consolidate votes against her rival, former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Sources from the Harris campaign told Rolling Stone magazine that they chose Los Tigres and Maná because "they are trusted voices for their fans. Many listen to their music, follow them on social media, and find inspiration in their songs."

"They are committed to this campaign because they know what is at stake, and they can motivate and mobilize people to vote," they added.

According to the latest figures, 36,2 million Latinos are eligible to vote in the November 5 presidential election. However, around 13 million of those haven't registered to vote yet.

Where Will Los Tigres del Norte and Maná Perform?

Both groups will perform at political events on October 31. Los Tigres del Norte will be the first to perform at the Phoenix rally. Then, the Vice President will travel to Las Vegas, where Maná will perform.

The performances are part of the "When We Vote, We Win" concert series, which has previously featured artists like Eminem, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and Tyler Perry.

Los Tigres del Norte and Maná have songs supporting the Latino community in the U.S. While the band Maná is based in Mexico, its drummer, Alex 'Animal' González, is a Miami-born American citizen. Los Tigres have lived in California for several years.

These artists typically support Democratic candidates, and this year, an increasing number of Latino artists, including La Original Banda El Limón, Ramón Ayala, Chiquis, and Los Angeles Azules, have joined them in denouncing Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Maná has been so consistent in their stance that last month, they removed their collaboration with Puerto Rican urban artist Nicky Jam, who appeared at a rally for the Republican candidate, from all streaming platforms.

Other Latino artists who have been vocal in their rejection of the Republican presidential candidate and support Kamala Harris include Puerto Rican Marc Anthony, Jennifer López, Anthony Ramos, and Liza Colón-Hayes. Mexican-Americans Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba, and Demi Lovato have also campaigned for the Vice President, as well as Honduran-American America Ferrera.