DJ Clark Kent Passes Away at 58 Due to Colon Cancer

Rodolfo Franklin, known as DJ Clark Kent, has passed away after a battle with colon cancer. He was 58.

On October 26, a post was made on the late DJ's official Instagram account, sharing that he had passed away surrounded by his wife Kesha Franklin, daughter Kabriah Franklin, and son Antonio Franklin.

The statement also shared that Kent had fought his illness for three years. Further, it also shared that his family was grateful for everyone's encouraging support and prayers.

Privacy was also requested during this time of mourning.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent. Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah, and son Antonio."

"Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world," it added.

According to Billboard, Kent started as a DJ during the '80s, before making his first-ever hit with the song "Player's Anthem," which featured Junior M.A.F.I.A. and The Notorious B.I.G.

He has also led a band of DJs called "The Supermen."

Kent has worked with artists such as Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Mad Skillz, Lil' Kim, and Slick Rick.