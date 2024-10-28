Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Was The 'Alpha' In Their Marriage

Nick Cannon recently opened up about what it was like for him to be Mr. Mariah Carey while she was a superstar and he was still early in his career, suggesting it led to their eventual divorce.

The "Masked Singer" host, 44, spoke about his marriage to Carey, 55, during an appearance on the most recent episode of the "Ray Daniels Presents" podcast. The pair married in 2008, and share 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. They divorced in 2014.

"I got married in my 20s ... to the biggest star in the world," Cannon said, describing Carey's fame as being in "a different stratosphere."

But her fame kept him comfortable for a time. "She's got islands and I'm waking up at noon and people bringing me steaks on a platter," he said of married life.

"I would lay up at night thinking, like, 'Is is this who I am? Am I Mariah's man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?'" he said. Once their children were born, he said he struggled with the family's "hierarchy."

"I'm carrying a purse, the diaper bag and, you know, I'm standing on the corner like, 'Wait.' She's rocking being the alpha," Cannon said.

When the host said, "she deserves it," Cannon agreed. "I believe she needs a dude like that. I'm just not that dude," he said.

Since their divorce, Cannon has gone on to welcome 10 more children with several women: Golden, 7, Powerful, 3, twins Zion and Zillion, 3, Legendary, 2, Onyx, 2, Rise, 2, Beautiful, 1, and Halo, 1. Another child, Zen, died in 2021.

The pair remain friendly, however.

"She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'" Cannon said. "When we talk daily, she's just checking in on my spirit."

-- With reporting by TMX