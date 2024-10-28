Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey's Astronomical Fame Contributed to Their Split: 'I'm Main Character'

Despite their divorce in 2016, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have consistently shown mutual respect and admiration towards each other.

However, they have openly recognized the difficulties caused by their contrasting personalities during their marriage.

During a recent conversation with Ray Daniels, Cannon candidly shared insights into their divorce, mentioning that some strains may have been due to Carey's astronomical success.

When he married Carey in 2008, Cannon was thrust into the world of celebrity, luxury, and scrutiny. Amid the glitz and glam, he grappled with defining his role within the marriage.

Despite his own successes, the MTV host dealt with being primarily recognized as the "husband" of a superstar, which overshadowed his achievements.

"Is this who I am? I'm Mariah's man? Is that what my life is supposed to be? There's nothing wrong with it and I got really comfortable," he said.

In his detailed explanation, Cannon expressed that he harbored no resentment towards their way of life. He recounted the moments when he was surrounded by secluded "islands" and individuals serving him "steak on a platter."

"And then when you have children... Your manship is like, wait, I'm carrying a purse, the diaper bag, I'm standing on the corner. She's rocking being all the alpha that she is."

The dad-of-12 stated that he thinks that the Grammy-winning singer could benefit from having a particular type of man in her life. However, he acknowledged that he did not fit that description, saying he was just a "participant" in her world.

"I'm main character," the "Wild and Out" star said.

"I was getting mad at myself. It was like muscle atrophy. I had a gut. It was like, I'm not being the dude God put me on this earth to be," he added.

In further discussion, Cannon shared that while reflecting on his actions, he realized he had not been living up to the person he believed he was destined to be by a higher power. Despite this realization, Carey never made him feel guilty or inadequate.

"The love kept me there. Even made it work so well cause I was like, 'Oh, you need somebody. You need a support system.'"

He concluded, "You need somebody that don't want you for your money. You need somebody that's sincere, and that's willing to build a family,'...but there was something constantly in me."