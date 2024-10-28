98 Degrees Reunion Tour Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons: 'What County Fair Was This At?'

98 Degrees played a show at the South Coast Winery in Temecula, California on Oct. 24 and the videos have sparked plenty of conversation on TikTok.

The boy band is currently on tour with all of its original members -- brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre -- and videos circulated on social media of their cover of Britney Spears' iconic hit, "Oops!...I Did It Again." Another video shows the band performing a cover of Sisqó's 2000 hit, "Thong Song."

The reaction hasn't exactly been kind, specifically when it comes to frontman Nick.

"Nick gives graduated hs 8 years ago but returns to homecoming football games w his letter jacket on vibes," one comment reads.

"Nick Lachey is a legend in his own mind," another comment reads.

Users were also not fans of the choreography and pointed out how the band had fell off from their heyday.

"The choreographer needs to be tarred and feathered," one comment reads.

"What county fair was this at?" and "55 degrees and cooling" were also comments that received a significant amount of "likes."

Other comments mentioned Nick's ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.

"Someone show Jessica 😂," one comment reads.

"Just thought about that episode of Newlyweds when Nick played his new Xmas song & Jessica laughed at him 😂," another comment reads.

"I love this for Jessica Simpson," yet another comment reads.

This isn't the first time 50-year-old Nick has been trolled for his singing. In February, his acoustic cover of Halsey's hit song "Without Me" had TikTok users ruthlessly mocking him.