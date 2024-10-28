Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, and More: The Artists with the Most Expensive and Extravagant Jewelry

In Spanish

Many urbano and reggaeton artists showcase the success they achieve through their careers by flaunting expensive jewelry, watches, and accessories, highlighting the lavish lifestyle they enjoy thanks to music.

Stars like Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, and Eladio Carrión are known for wearing accessories that cost thousands of dollars that they show off during their concerts or videos.

The latest to join this trend was the Colombian reggaeton artist Ryan Castro, who received a custom piece from Inter Jewelry engraved with the inscription "1994" (his birth year), which was made up of over 1,200 diamonds. The dazzling piece—so bright it nearly blinded the audience—was shown during his most recent concert at La Macarena, where Karol G also made a special appearance on stage.

In this article, we take a look at the most expensive jewelry worn by urban genre artists and celebrities that have captured the public's attention.

Anuel AA Shows Off $1.8 Million Chains on 'El Gordo y la Flaca'

During a visit to the show 'El Gordo y la Flaca,' Anuel AA revealed the price of some of his jewelry, leaving everyone stunned.

According to the Puerto Rican rapper, the chain was valued at $1.8 million, not including the bracelets, watch, or rings on each of his fingers, which would have further increased the total cost of his outfit.

Anuel has certainly elevated his game regarding the cost of his accessories. When he first rose to fame back in 2016 with songs like "Ella y Yo," he used to boast about having "$15,000 on his neck."

Eladio Carrión Never Leaves Home Without His Icy Chains and Luxury Watches

Currently one of the hottest rappers in the industry, Eladio Carrión is known for flaunting his look, particularly the "ice" or "Cuban links" that hang from his neck.

An Instagram account once analyzed one of Eladio's outfits worn during a concert at Puerto Rico's 'Choliseo' and discovered that his most-used chain, shaped like a marijuana plant, was valued at $230,000. The creator of "Hugo" dazzles his fans with his necklaces at every public appearance. However, besides his beloved dog Kemba, what Eladio values most are his watches, which he often references in his lyrics.

Among the brands he frequently promotes are Patek Philippe and high-end Swiss watches known as AP.

Peso Pluma Boasted About Owning a Chain Worth More Than a Lamborghini

Peso Pluma, one of the most recognized talents in the Latin music scene, has also made a name for himself with his extravagant jewelry. 'La Doble P' has skyrocketed to fame, and with that fame comes more attention-grabbing eccentricities.

One such example was when he gifted a chain valued at over $500,000 from Playing Music Group to celebrate his first sold-out concert in the United States.

The chain was made of thousands of diamonds and featured a design of the superhero, Spider-Man.

Unfortunately, the chain was allegedly stolen after a concert, and Peso Pluma had to sell his most high-tech Lamborghini, valued at approximately $446,000, to replace it.

Nicky Jam Reveals His Passion for Luxury Watches

During a podcast for Puerto Rican TV, Nicky Jam revealed that his greatest passion isn't necklaces or jewelry but watches, which he sees not only as accessories but as investments.

In the interview, Nicky Jam showcased a limited-edition watch he was wearing, explaining that he purchases luxury watches both for personal use and to sell later for a profit.

The key, according to Nicky, is to buy them at their launch price and wait for their value to increase. The watch he used as an example was purchased for $200,000, and it's now worth over $1.5 million.

During another appearance on the Spanish show El Hormiguero, Nicky brought a Hublot watch valued at over $400,000, a brand for which he is also an ambassador.

A 'Russo' is Behind Many of the Luxurious Jewels Worn by Latin Celebrities

While many of these stunning pieces come from renowned jewelry brands, there is one name that has gained significant popularity in the world of luxury jewelry for urban artists: El Russo & Co.

The founder, Solomon Ibragimov, born in Russia, got into the family jewelry business and quickly became popular among celebrities who sought custom-made pieces with prices that would be unimaginable for the average consumer.

El Russo has worked with artists like Anuel and Nicky Jam, as well as icons like J Balvin, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Colombian soccer star James Rodríguez. His connections have helped him amass nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram, solidifying his status in the fashion and luxury jewelry world.

Originally published in The Latin Times