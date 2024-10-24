Beyoncé Set to Rally for Kamala Harris With Showstopping Performance in Houston

Beyoncé is showing up and showing out for her support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

It is now being reported that the iconic singer will take part in and perform at a Harris rally in Houston, which is Beyoncé's hometown.

NBC reports that the rally is set to take place on October 25 and that Beyoncé will perform at the event, three sources told the publication. It is currently unclear as to what songs she will perform at the event. However, the Harris campaign has used her song "Freedom," which features Kendrick Lamar and is from her Lemonade album, in many of their advertisements as well as her opening song at various rallies.

Beyoncé is just the latest music superstar to come out and support Harris. Earlier this week, rapper Eminem showed up at a Harris rally in Detroit to announce former President Barack Obama. The politician even took the time to rap Em's "Lose Yourself" at the event.

Rocker Bruce Springsteen has also announced a series of concerts to support the Harris campaign. The concert will take place in Atlanta on October 24 before a show in Philadelphia is to take place on October 28, ABC6 reports.

Harris has seen support from other musical artists like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish who have given statements about the upcoming election in November.

In her statement, Swift shared that she is choosing to vote for Harris because she is a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

Swift went on to share that she was so "heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

Eilish shared her statement with her brother Finneas and said that lives depend on this vote.

"We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy. Vote like your life depends on it because it does," she said.

The United States election is only two weeks away and will take place on November 5. Democratic nominee Harris is currently running against former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee.