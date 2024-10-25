Touching: J Balvin Remembers Liam Payne and Shares a Message of Support for Mental Health

In Spanish

One of the leading names in urbano music, Colombian singer J Balvin, spoke about the death of his friend and fellow musician and One Direction member Liam Payne. His words not only touched our hearts but also urged us to reflect on critical issues like mental health and substance abuse.

In an exclusive interview with Enrique Santos, Balvin clarified that Liam's passing affected him deeply. "He wasn't just a colleague. He was a friend," the Colombian singer said, visibly affected by the loss. He admitted that the news wasn't a total shock, but he took the opportunity to send a clear message: "We have to be very conscious of our mental health, but also be aware of drugs and where they can take us."

In his words: E.S.: "A colleague of yours, Liam Payne, unfortunately passed away recently. I also had the opportunity to interview and meet him in person. How has this affected you, and is there anything you'd like to say about it?" J Balvin: "A lot, a lot, a lot, because he wasn't just a colleague; he was a friend. So yes, I'm really in shock over the loss of my 'parcero.' And, well, once again, I think we need to understand mental health but also be very aware of drugs and where they can take us, you know? So, I think we have to be very conscious of that."

J Balvin and Payne shared a connection that went beyond music, especially after collaborating on 'Familiar' in 2018. Since then, they became incredibly close, and Liam's passing has been a hard blow for Balvin and everyone who knew him. The loss also highlights the importance of discussing mental health, a topic J Balvin has consistently advocated for.

The artist, recently honored with the Spirit of Hope Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards (presented by Maluma), continues to prove he's about more than just music. Through his Vibra en Alta Foundation, he helps young people overcome obstacles and achieve their personal goals, reaffirming his commitment to community well-being.

With his message about Payne's passing, Balvin not only honors his friend but also reminds us that mental health and drug abuse are issues we urgently need to address. In a world where artists face intense pressures, it's crucial to learn from these tragedies and take steps to care for ourselves and our loved ones.

There's no doubt that J Balvin's words come from a genuine place, leaving us with an important reflection on life, mental health, and the impact we can have on others.