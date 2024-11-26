Why Are Shakira & Pitbull Being Blamed for the Cancelation of the 'Besame Mucho' Festival?

En español

The highly anticipated Latin music festival 'Besame Mucho,' scheduled for December 21 at the iconic Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, has been canceled, leaving fans deeply disappointed.

The event promised an unforgettable lineup featuring major stars like Shakira, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, and Los Tigres del Norte. The news came as a shock to followers of these renowned artists.

The cancellation of Besame Mucho was announced via Instagram, with organizers expressing their disappointment: "We are heartbroken to share that due to circumstances beyond our control, this year's Besame Mucho festival will no longer take place."

But why are Shakira and Pitbull being blamed?

Although specific reasons weren't disclosed, a source told Rolling Stone that the decision may be linked to Shakira's rescheduled stadium tour, which was delayed due to high demand.

Pitbull is also rumored to have withdrawn from the festival, further complicating matters.

Fans didn't hold back in the comment section of the announcement, with some expressing anger, others blaming Shakira, and a few jokingly demanding, "We want the full story—what really happened?"

This isn't the first time Colombian superstar Shakira has faced backlash on social media. Fans in the U.S. expressed frustration when she announced she was postponing her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour, originally set for November 2024, to the following year. Additionally, the tour was upgraded from arenas to stadiums, further delaying its start.

Despite its short history, the Besame Mucho festival has gained immense popularity among fans. It unites Latin music lovers with a lineup that notably excludes reggaeton and focuses instead on a diverse array of genres.

What Happens to the tickets?

The original lineup, announced in May, promised an unforgettable experience, with ticket prices starting at $345. Many fans had already secured their spots to see their favorite artists live.

According to the organizers' statement, tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original payment method within 30 days.

While the Los Angeles event has been canceled, there's a glimmer of hope for fans: the Besame Mucho festival is still scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, in April 2025. This announcement offers some consolation to those eagerly awaiting the chance to enjoy this unique celebration of Latin music.

Originally published in The Latin Times