Taylor Swift Proudly Calls Sabrina Carpenter the 'Pop Princess of Our Dreams'

Taylor Swift uploaded a new post on her official Instagram account and recalled her show in New Orleans. However, netizens were set abuzz by her compliment for Sabrina Carpenter, who made a surprise appearance on her show.

On October 30, Swift reminisced about her concert in New Orleans and revealed how she's still thinking of her concert there.

"Wow, New Orleans. I'm still smiling thinking about that wonderful weekend," Swift shared. "The city really welcomed us with open arms (with friendship bracelets on those metaphorical arms) and celebrated the tour with such flare."

Swift complimented the "Espresso" hitmaker, "One of the things I'll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams: @sabrinacarpenter."

"Side note: She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule," the singer continued. "Her show is physically full on and spectacular, and she could've been resting in her time off."

Swift then praised Carpenter for her dedication, "One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn't expect."

"She's as real as they come and I'm so thankful she did that for us," Swift added.

The singer then expressed gratitude to everyone who had attended her three-night concert in Louisiana. Swift concluded her post by announcing that the Eras Tour will be heading to Indianapolis.