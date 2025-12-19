Taylor Swift Survived Painful On-Stage Fashion Mishaps During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, 36, faced several on-stage wardrobe malfunctions during her Eras Tour, yet fans never saw her miss a beat.

The singer opened up about her fashion challenges in a trailer for episodes 3 and 4 of her Disney+ docuseries "The End of an Era," shared Thursday, December 18.

In the preview, Swift recalled tripping over the hem of her dress during a performance of "Ready For It," resulting in a painful scrape on her hand, US Magazine reported.

Despite the accident, she seamlessly continued the show, proving her professionalism and stage confidence.

She also highlighted her gold Roberto Cavalli catsuit, which debuted in Miami in October 2024, noting that she never had an alternate outfit for the Reputation section.

Some of her mishaps were minor, while others could have been more noticeable. During a November 2023 show in Rio de Janeiro, the heel of her Christian Louboutin shoe broke.

Swift handled it with humor, tossing the broken heel to a fan and continuing the performance on her tippy-toes, keeping the audience none the wiser.

A similar incident occurred in May 2024 in Stockholm, when she paused briefly to fix a strap on her blue wrap dress, jokingly telling the audience to "talk amongst yourselves."

Taylor Swift reveals how her crystal-covered Eras Tour bodysuit saved her from ‘a lot of physical pain’ https://t.co/8ao2bzmKkh pic.twitter.com/3m1dRERzBl — Page Six (@PageSix) December 12, 2025

Taylor Swift Reveals Touring in Heels Took a Toll

The singer shared the physical toll of performing nightly in heels during interviews and podcasts.

On the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Swift explained that while she didn't face 300-pound defenders like football players, the long hours in heels were physically demanding.

She described using toe spacers, an acupuncture mat, and other recovery tools to manage discomfort while staying performance-ready.

Costumes also played a major role in helping Swift endure the grueling tour schedule.

According to PageSix, she credited her crystal-studded Versace bodysuit in the opening "Lover" segment with giving her confidence and energy, comparing the feeling to the outfit she wore performing the national anthem at age 11.

The bodysuit acted like armor, empowering her to deliver her high-energy performances night after night, even when battling minor illnesses or exhaustion.

The docuseries further reveals Swift's commitment to delivering flawless shows for fans despite the physical strain.

Over nearly two years, she sold out 149 performances, showcasing not only her musical talent but also her resilience and dedication.