Singer Jourdin Pauline Takes Break From Social Media After Online Threats and Family-Related Comments

Singer and influencer Jourdin Pauline announced she is taking a break from social media following intense online harassment and personal attacks.

The decision comes after a wave of backlash linked to her recent sexual assault allegations against content creator Tylil James, which James has denied.

In a heartfelt, since-deleted post, Pauline explained that the online hostility had taken a toll on her mental health.

She referenced "lies, threats, and dehumanizing comments" and emphasized that the negativity surrounding her and her family had become unbearable, TMZ reported.

Pauline specifically addressed disturbing remarks made about her mother and late sister, urging people to refrain from speaking on matters they cannot fully understand.

"Do not speak on [my sister]. You don't know her and you don't know her story and she's not here to defend herself," she wrote.

Pauline's post further conveyed her intention to focus on her music and creative work instead of engaging with online controversies.

"Only God knows what I'm feeling, and I'm deciding to not feel this pain anymore... I promise my spirit, my music, and my art will do the living for me," she said.

Jourdin Pauline shared a tweet expressing severe emotional distress linked to ongoing cyberbullying, prompting concern from followers about her well-being. 😳💔 pic.twitter.com/yh5TnvVc7J — RAGE WORLD (@TheRageWorld) December 21, 2025

Jourdin Pauline Accuses Tylil James of Assault

The controversy began earlier this month when Pauline accused James of sexually assaulting her at an after-party tied to the Streamer Awards on December 11.

Initially, many online users expressed support for Pauline. However, after James went public on December 18 with text messages, videos, and other materials he said proved the encounter was consensual, sentiment shifted.

James claimed the allegations damaged his career and personal life, while some of his family members accused Pauline of blackmail.

Following the backlash, Pauline took part in multiple livestreams disputing James' evidence, but inconsistencies in statements fueled public skepticism.

According to Tribune, the situation escalated when media personality DJ Akademiks highlighted allegations that Pauline used stock images to misrepresent a luxury purchase, further complicating public perception.

Online reactions to the controversy remain divided. Some users have called for empathy toward Pauline's mental health, while others have criticized her for allegedly spreading misinformation.

James has confirmed that legal action, including potential defamation claims, is underway, though no official law enforcement findings have been released.

By stepping away from social media, Pauline hopes to focus on her well-being and creative pursuits while distancing herself from the ongoing online disputes.