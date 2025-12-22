Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Call It Quits After Two Years of Dating

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have reportedly ended their two-year relationship, leaving fans and friends surprised.

The "Drivers License" singer and the British actor, both 22, decided to part ways a few weeks ago, according to a source who spoke with The Sun.

"It's not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it's better to be apart for now," the insider explained.

Rodrigo was visibly emotional at Lily Allen's recent holiday party in London, where she reportedly broke down while discussing the breakup with friends.

"Her friends have rallied around her but it's just been pretty rough. It's really sad right now," the source added. Neither Rodrigo's nor Partridge's representatives have commented on the split.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted celebrating Halloween together in London.

According to PageSix, they became "inseparable" after meeting through mutual friends and exchanging messages, quickly drawing attention for their close bond.

Over the following months, they publicly supported one another and weren't shy about showing affection.

Olivia Rodrigo Influences Louis Partridge's Music Taste

In August 2024, Rodrigo and Partridge made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his film "Disclaimer."

The pair also made headlines with their affectionate display at Wimbledon, where Partridge was seen kissing Rodrigo in the stands.

Despite these public moments, the British actor noted in interviews that they tried to maintain privacy due to the pressures of dating in the public eye.

Partridge previously described himself as a "golden retriever" boyfriend, highlighting his loyalty and easygoing nature, DailyMail reported.

He said he could handle being "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo" and appreciated the understanding between them regarding the demands of fame.

He also shared how Rodrigo had influenced his music taste, introducing him to more pop artists.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, has had previous relationships with DJ and influencer Zack Bia, as well as actor Ethan Wacker.

She and Partridge had appeared to balance their public personas with moments of normalcy, often emphasizing their friendship alongside their romance.