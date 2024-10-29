Britney Spears Ranked 6th on Billboard's 'Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century,' But Fans Disagree: 'She's Literally the Blueprint'

Billboard disclosed which artists have been included in its list of "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century." But fans weren't agreeing with the outlet's ranking of Britney Spears.

Billboard's article was made to celebrate the closing of the 21st century's first quarter, and the list contained a total of 25 pop stars who made an impact over the last 25 years.

Among the artists included was icon Britney Spears, who helped shape the music landscape by being the "blueprint" for modern pop stars. From the '90s to the 2000s, Spears captivated everyone with her songs, performances, fashion, and legacy to the music scene.

Billboard threaded through Spears' journey during the "Golden Age" of pop music, which emphasized the impact of her legendary hits "Oops!...I Did It Again," "Toxic," "Gimme More," "I'm A Slave 4 U" and many more.

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: No. 6 — @britneyspears https://t.co/UmiSr4OKR8 — billboard (@billboard) October 29, 2024

However, fans shared their thoughts on the icon's placement on the list and argued that Spears deserved to be at least in the top five.

Netizens began to stress Spears' relevance to the music industry and how she left a lasting impression on the new generation of singers.

In the post, netizens commented, "Britney is number 1 and everyone knows it, she is the blueprint" and "This is too low for @britneyspears, she gave birth to a lot of current pop stars! She was the music industry!"

Read more of their reactions below:

she's literally the blueprint for a 21st century popstar and didn't make top 5..... — 𝙳𝚎𝚎𝙽𝚊 (@_Blue_Moonn_) October 29, 2024

What kind of bad joke is this? There was not, nor will there be, a pop star who caused the same impact that she had and has on popular culture. practically pop as we know it today was thanks to her. — Wolf Boy 🐺 (@ShakiraVanguard) October 29, 2024

Britney Spears even retired influences this new generation to this day. Not to mention that EVERYTHING about her is iconic and memorable (even her personal life) — 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 𝘮𝘦 (@llima_) October 29, 2024

Really? Britney Spears at #6? 🤨 This is the pop icon who brought us countless #1s, smashed sales records, and defined an era! How does someone with her unparalleled influence and cultural impact rank below artists with less iconic catalogs? It’s time we recognize her legacy! — SellWell (Mago’s Version) (@sergiodamata) October 29, 2024