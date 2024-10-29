Britney Spears Ranked 6th on Billboard's 'Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century,' But Fans Disagree: 'She's Literally the Blueprint'

Billboard disclosed which artists have been included in its list of "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century." But fans weren't agreeing with the outlet's ranking of Britney Spears.
Billboard's article was made to celebrate the closing of the 21st century's first quarter, and the list contained a total of 25 pop stars who made an impact over the last 25 years.
Among the artists included was icon Britney Spears, who helped shape the music landscape by being the "blueprint" for modern pop stars. From the '90s to the 2000s, Spears captivated everyone with her songs, performances, fashion, and legacy to the music scene.
Billboard threaded through Spears' journey during the "Golden Age" of pop music, which emphasized the impact of her legendary hits "Oops!...I Did It Again," "Toxic," "Gimme More," "I'm A Slave 4 U" and many more.
However, fans shared their thoughts on the icon's placement on the list and argued that Spears deserved to be at least in the top five.
Netizens began to stress Spears' relevance to the music industry and how she left a lasting impression on the new generation of singers.
In the post, netizens commented, "Britney is number 1 and everyone knows it, she is the blueprint" and "This is too low for @britneyspears, she gave birth to a lot of current pop stars! She was the music industry!"
Read more of their reactions below:
