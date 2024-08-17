Britney Spears Biopic to Show Her Exes, Dad Jamie in a New Light: 'Better Brace Themselves for Major Embarrassment'

Britney Spears is reportedly ready to put on blast her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, former husband Sam Asghari, estranged father Jamie, and others she believes have mistreated her.

Several outlets, including In Touch Weekly and Radar Online, reported that the singer is gearing up to make the three men the villains in an upcoming biopic based on her highly successful autobiography, "The Woman In Me." Music Times could not independently verify this information.

An unnamed insider told Radar Online, "They better brace themselves for major embarrassment because Britney isn't going to hold back."

"Britney is over the moon about the movie and very involved in all aspects of it. She sold a ton of books, but she knows even more people are likely to watch the movie," the source added.

The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker has had a strained relationship with her family since the termination of her conservatorship. The insider revealed to the outlet that their portrayal in the upcoming biopic won't be all positive, claiming, "Her dad will be a major villain in it."

In her book, Spears didn't hold back when discussing Timberlake, accusing him of cheating on her and influencing her decision to terminate a pregnancy while they dated in the 2000s.

However, the 42-year-old "Toxic" singer reportedly believes she went "too easy" on her ex and plans to take a tougher stance in the upcoming movie adaptation, another anonymous insider told In Touch.

Meanwhile, Spears' marriage with Asghari hit a rough patch in early 2023 and ultimately ended. By August 2023, the couple had officially decided to part ways after being married for 14 months. The divorce was finalized in May.

Although her book contained positive remarks about her former spouse, Spears may now take the opportunity to express her alleged frustrations with him, Radar's source claimed.

"This movie is going to be a massive catharsis for Britney, not to mention a major payday. She's taking her power back and loving it," the insider told the outlet.

After news broke on Aug. 1 that Spears' biopic is in the works, Timberlake is said to be feeling uneasy about how he will be portrayed in the film.

An unidentified source told Heat magazine, "There's no question that Justin and Britney's relationship is going to be covered in the movie version of her tell-all book, and he is already freaking out about it."

The insider went on to explain, "Justin has his own movie career as an actor to think about and his reputation has already been tarnished enough as it is."

"If he is seen as the main villain in the Britney movie, then casting directors might think twice about putting him in a project," they added.

Universal Pictures announced earlier this month that it landed the film rights to Spears' memoir and tapped director Jon M. Chu to turn the pop superstar's life story into a movie.

Spears dropped hints about the movie as she shared insights on collaborating with producer Marc Platt, who is involved in bringing the venture to life.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favorite movies ... stay tuned," she tweeted in early August.

