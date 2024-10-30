Diddy's Economic Collapse: Here's How Much He's Already Lost Amid Scandal

Sean "Diddy" Combs — one of the titans of hip-hop for decades — is facing ruinous legal and financial consequences after being recently accused of horrific acts. Although the rapper had created a multimillion-dollar empire, today, sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for purposes of prostitution are now a part of his history.

After arriving on the scene in 2024, Judge Susan Fernburn denied Combs' request for $50 million bail and deemed him to be "a serious flight risk," so he's remained behind bars. He is due to stand trial in May 2025 and could face between 15 years to life behind bars. Multiple civil suits will also soon follow for sexual violence that dates back over a decade.

The legal troubles began in November 2023 when ex-Cassie Ventura brought a rape and abuse suit against him. The lawsuit had also unleashed the floodgates for other accusers to pile on, and soon his business profile was scorched public earth.

As Combs' legal fees pile up, The Sun reported that the entrepreneur has begun leasing off assets to finance them - like his $25 million Gulfstream G550 private jet. At the same time, he put his LA mansion up for sale as well for $60M.

Combs's business empire, once praised for his I-got-it-out-the-mud mentality, has taken a hit.

Macy's dropped Sean John, his clothing brand, after the allegations. On top of that, a nasty legal dispute ended his 2-decade partnership with Ciroc Vodka. Combs's net worth has reportedly dropped from north of $1 billion to around $400 million, according to Forbes.

However, according to a few industry experts, the rising number of streams of Combs's music might provide a short-term financial windfall amid all this chaos. But they caution that public appetites change, and this boost may not last.

An unnamed industry insider told the Sun It's possible that when more details come out as to the trial progresses, some radio stations may avoid him. They fear that long prison terms would mark the end of his music career.

"If Sean gets a long sentence, his time in the music business is done forever and revenue from his recording business will eventually shrink down to a trickle," the insider said.

While it is too soon for anyone to guess what the trial might hold, a few observers have commented that Combs's legacy could easily ride on the outcome of his case and your reaction to [the allegations].

The fallen mogul now has a long road ahead of him to try and rebuild his tarnished self-image and earn back the cash he once had.