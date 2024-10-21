Justin Bieber's Bold Move: First Social Media Post After Ex-Mentor Diddy's Arrest

Justin Bieber's first social media post over the weekend following his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs being arrested on sex trafficking charges has gained attention.

Amid the ongoing fallout from the Diddy controversy, the 30-year-old pop star returned to Instagram with a collection of personal and artistic images.

Bieber went for a little bit of everything, posting some selfies and a lot of bird pictures. The "Love Yourself" singer — who welcomed his first child with wife Hailey Bieber earlier this month — was spotted playing around with sound equipment and sitting in meditative silence, watching a pink robin.

In the first post by Bieber since September 3 (almost two weeks before Diddy was taken into custody), he wore his hairstyle in shaggy tufts, a fuzzy red coat to match his socks, and checkered athletic shorts from above the knee.

He also posted a picture of himself holding a cup and one of the moon with a hummingbird.

The arrest of Diddy, 54, has been garnering quite a lot of media coverage. This is a multitude of lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault, some involving minors.

After the arrest, Bieber did not mention a word on social media, and fans wondered what he thought about it.

The Biebers reportedly hit the town again Saturday night when they were seen out at a Don Toliver concert in Los Angeles.

The couple's public support for one another comes during a challenging time marked by significant scrutiny and legal action against Bieber's long-time mentor.