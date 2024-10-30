Snoop Dogg Drops 'My Everything' Music Video as a Tribute to His Wife, Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg is in his feelings with his latest music video.

On Oct. 29, the legendary rapper released the music video for his song, "My Everything." The track features Danny Boy and the romantic music video sees Snoop thanking his wife for supporting him through everything and being his No. 1 fan for all these years.

"I showed you how a gangster will show you some real love / Pull up on you at your job drop you off at the club / The way I'm real about you, feel about you, nobody does," Snoop raps on the song.

Scenes from the music video show Shante hanging out with friends before Snoop makes a grand entrance to dance with his wife.

It is unclear if "My Everything" will be a standalone single or if it will appear on a bigger project. Snoop's upcoming sequel to his Doggystyle album called Missionary is set to arrive in December.

Snoop and Shante have been married for almost 30 years. They tied the knot back in 1997 and have since welcomed three children together -- sons Corde and Cordell and daughter Cori. Snoop does have another child from a previous relationship.

Over the years, Snoop and Shante have been inseparable, even going to her strip club together for his 53rd birthday. During their time at the club, the couple was seen having a good time and dancing under flashing lights as they tossed cash.

#SnoopDogg is proving he can still drop it like it's hot, despite being well into his 50s ... making it rain at a local strip club. 🌧️💰🐶Full article in bio!



📷: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/FzLMZT9AXS — TMZ (@TMZ) October 21, 2024

While they have had their good times together, the couple has previously been the subject of infidelity rumors. The rumors came after Snoop was in Paris for the Olympics and cryptic posts emerged.

However, he appeared to quell those rumors by posting his wife dressed in a matching outfit and them wearing clown rings. The post included the song "A Beautiful Woman" by October London. The rapper captioned the post with a fire, kissy face, and double-pink heart emojis.