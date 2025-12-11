Becky G Reflects on Pain and Public Scrutiny Over Sebastian Lletget Controversy

Becky G is finally speaking out about one of the hardest moments in her life. In her new documentary "Rebbeca," the singer opens up about the hurt and confusion she felt after cheating allegations involving her fiancé, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, went public.

It is the first time she has talked about the situation in detail, and she explains how the spotlight made everything feel even worse.

The singer says the pressure of having her private pain turned into public conversation was overwhelming.

Becky shares that she struggled with people saying, "This is what you signed up for," because she believes she never agreed to have her personal heartbreak examined by millions.

"I did not sign up for this," she explains in the film. According to ENews, she also says that speaking about the scandal was difficult because she had already felt "so much pain."

Becky, who met Lletget when she was 19 and he was 23, says that her silence during the controversy was misunderstood.

"The hardest part is my silence was confused for weakness," she says. She notes that talking about the drama wouldn't fix anything and believes "only actions" could make a difference.

Becky G Addresses "Pain" of Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors in New Documentary https://t.co/Ze5srRZ7d5 — E! News (@enews) December 10, 2025

Becky G Reflects on Pain and Growth

The cheating controversy first surfaced four months after the couple got engaged in December 2022.

At the time, Lletget publicly apologized, admitting to what he called a "10-minute lapse in judgment" and saying it led to an extortion attempt.

According to People, he told Becky that she had been "the light" of his life and promised to work to regain her trust.

In the documentary, Becky doesn't say clearly whether they are still together. But the film ends with a man who appears to be Lletget shown from the back as Becky talks about the kind of people she wants in her life.

"The people who are meant to be in your life," she says, "are the ones who grow with you." She ends her message with a simple but powerful word: "Surrender."

Becky also reflects on how everything they went through changed her. She explains that life moves forward, even when it hurts, and says, "We will never be the same again. And I think that's the point."