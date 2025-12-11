Lil Durk's Legal Nightmare Deepens with 'Shoot Your As**' Phone Threat

A federal murder-for-hire case against Lil Durk has taken another turn, with prosecutors revealing a new threat against one of their own amid a fight by the rapper's legal team to have them removed from the case.

According to AllHipHop, the revelation was made as prosecutors opposed a motion seeking to disqualify the entire U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California and dismiss the indictment.

Prosecutors said that one of their attorneys received a call from an unidentified man in April. It was a violent warning: "Free Durk or we gonna shoot that m########### up," per Complex.

They elaborated that the attorney then asked for an explanation. The prosecutor repeated neutrally, "Shoot who up?" and the caller replied, "Shoot who up?."

According to officials, this threat emerged in the hours after they filed an opposition to Lil Durk's request for release.

Lil Durk, imprisoned since December 2024, is charged with masterminding the 2022 murder of Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson, cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, in a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station.

Judges have already denied bond for Durk due to the belief that Durk is too dangerous to be released, purportedly "uses his money, influence and power to endanger individuals whom he perceives as a threat," and cited an alleged attempt to flee after associates were arrested.

Things escalated with two different anonymous threats, one against a federal prosecutor and another against Magistrate Judge Karen Donahue. In February 2025, officials said four voicemails for the judge were received. The caller claimed Durk and his co-defendant were innocent, then threatened to "burn this m########### down" if they got life sentences.

Investigators later found no evidence connecting the defendants to any of the threats.

Durk's lawyers say prosecutors should have revealed both incidents at once, and that the lag shows favoritism and behind-the-scenes communications with the court. Prosecutors denied that, labeling the allegations "misleading and meritless."

They further stressed that judges seldom disqualify the entire U.S. Attorney's Office, referring to it as "an extreme remedy." The prosecutors continued to say they did make the necessary disclosures about the threats months earlier when requesting an anonymous jury, citing "media attention and anonymous threats."

Prosecutors wrote, "A criminal defendant cannot cause the recusal of his prosecutor by threatening the prosecutor or having him threatened," calling Durk's motion "bewildering" and "provocative."

The court did not yet rule on whether prosecutors can stay on the case. Lil Durk remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, awaiting trial in 2026.