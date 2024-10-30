Martha Stewart Wanted More Rap Music in Her Netflix Doc, Slams 'Lousy Classical Score in There'

Martha Stewart may be known as the picture of etiquette and elegance, but she did not mince words when it comes to how she feels about her Netflix documentary, Martha.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Stewart says she likes the first half of her new documentary, however, the back half of it she's not as thrilled about. For example, she didn't like how the doc focuses so much on her time behind bars. The television host was previously sentenced to five months in prison and two years of supervised release after being found guilty of lying about a stock sale in 2004.

"The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life. I considered it a vacation, to tell you the truth," she tells the outlet.

That was not the only area where Stewart was displeased with when it came to Martha. She thought that it should have had more rap music in it, saying it was "essential" to the documentary.

"And then he gets some lousy classical score in there, which has nothing to do with me," said of the music, suggesting that Dr. Dre or music by her good friend Snoop Dogg be added.

Additionally, Stewart felt that documentarian R.J. Cutler portrayed her in an unflattering light in most of the documentary.

"Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those. And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them," she said.

However, the one aspect that she liked most about the documentary is that it showed her failures as well as her successes.

"And that's the thing I like most about the documentary. It really shows a strong woman standing up for herself and living through horror as well as some huge success," she added.