Is Snoop Dogg Raking in $500K a Day at Paris Olympics? Social Media Urges ‘Send That Fool Home’

Rumors of Snoop Dogg potentially earning a hefty half a million per day at the 2024 Paris Olympics have sparked discussions across social media platforms.

Known as a key figure at the 2024 Olympics, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur continues to charm audiences with his noteworthy presence and often trending moments while serving as NBC's leading primetime correspondent.

Amid the enthusiasm surrounding Team USA, Snoop has emerged as a standout figure, showering the athletes with unwavering support. Viewers are enchanted by his infectious enthusiasm as he shines in NBC segments, bringing a unique energy to the coverage of the events.

But rumors recently surfaced online claiming that the West Coast hip-hop legend receives a generous compensation for his Olympic Games commentary, allegedly earning an impressive $500,000 a day for the two-week international event.

The rumor appeared to have stemmed from a post on X, formerly Twitter, about an alleged discussion regarding Snoop's salary as an NBC special correspondent for the Olympics.

"Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner," user @henrymcnamara claimed on X. "He said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics - what a world."

Though there is no evidence supporting such claims, there was a swift response from fans, with some seemingly not happy that Snoop could potentially be receiving that amount.

They highlighted the vast disparity between the rapper's alleged earnings and the income of most athletes participating in the Games.

"I doubt there's any significant viewership increase with him being there," @FatKermit wrote on X.

"How he getting paid more than the athletes?" @meddywithbo asked, while @GeeBaby_1997 claimed, "I heard the Olympians [are] making $37,000."

"You got people using vacation days or on unpaid time off and Snoop getting more than the medal winners," said @Sen2chipi.

User @mintsniper tweeted, "Respectfully, not sure what he brought to the table was worthy of that amount."

Another user, @WildBillNC1978, wrote, "Waste of damn money, send that fool home."

However, there could be a reason why Snoop Dogg was front and center at the Paris Olympics.

The "Drop It Like Its Hot" rapper proudly carried the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony, symbolizing a connection to the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

X user @FutureTrader01 suggested, "I believe addition of Snoop Dogg has to do with LA hosting in 2028. Snoop could be the face of 2028 Olympic Games in LA. He [is] from LA. So it makes sense to use him as messenger until then."