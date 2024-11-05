9 Musicians With Most Chilling Ghost Encounters: Alice Cooper, Corey Taylor, Kesha, and More

Music is one of the most creative and expressive worlds in existence (and beyond), but for some musicians, it has had an other-worldly side. These artists have stumbled across hair-raising moments between their lives and the paranormal, from haunted mansions to spine-chilling hotels.

From a ghostly apparition in an old house to strange sounds at night, these scare tales give fans a rare glimpse into the spooky side of these stars. Well, here are nine musicians who have experienced it themselves and left us all wondering (and shivering).

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper, "The Godfather of Shock Rock," shared a horrific time he had at his manager's home in Copiague, New York.

While working on music again with his Aerosmith counterpart Joe Perry, he started to notice that things were disappearing and that he was hearing odd sounds from the basement.

They had later found out that it was the house from The Amityville Horror.

Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour has experienced various paranormal encounters.

His first such experience was experiencing the shadow of a man coming downstairs at an abandoned home he and some friends managed to get into.

Adele

Adele was so uncomfortable in her £7 million Sussex mansion that she had her female bodyguard move in with her for support.

In the sprawling ten-bedroom property, she reported that hearing creepy things made her jump by day and felt generally creeped out at night.

Sir Elton John

In a former convent in Belgium, Sir Elton John had a ghost encounter. He had what he described as a terrifying experience, something pressing down on him while in bed.

His partner David Furnish also spotted a Victorian lady ghost at their Windsor property, Woodside.

Post Malone

One of the most famous ghost experiences that happened was on "Ghost Adventures" with Post Malone.

He was so convinced he was cursed because of the interaction that a string of misfortunes (car accident, emergency landing, and failed robbery attempt) made him believe he had been cursed by opening the box.

Kesha

Kesha is another artist who has been quite candid about her paranormal encounters. And she is the one who wrote a song called "Supernatural," claiming to have banged a ghost, too.

We have also heard of haunted hotels and odd happenings on her tours.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar told a story of seeing a ghost as a little kid.

He recalled an incident at his grandmother's house, where he witnessed the figure of a man, and it left a lasting impact on him.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams has had his fair share of ghostly experiences. He's open about experiencing a ghost in his Los Angeles home and sensing someone in his bedroom. He even said a ghost once prevented him from dying in a fire.

Vince Neil

Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil found out just how eerie things could get when he visited the Riviera Hotel in Las Vegas. There was such a chill in the air he believed there were ghosts in the building.

Well, these stories make an eerie twist on the lives of those famous musicians. Which one sent a shiver up your spine?