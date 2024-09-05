Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Her 'Dangerous' Zac Efron Phase and How She Wrote 'Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter is getting real about her celebrity crushes. In a new interview with 'W' magazine, the 25-year-old singer reveals she had a huge crush on Zac Efron and shared a heartwarming meeting they had before she skyrocketed to fame.

In a video shared by 'W,' Carpenter is asked about her celebrity crushes and she notes she actually admires a lot of female musicians like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and of course Taylor Swift, whom she ended up being a tour-opener for. She then reveals her giant crush on Efron circa 2007, when he starred as heartthrob Link Larkin in 'Hairspray.'

'Oh god, I had a really dangerous Zac Efron phase, when he was playing Link in 'Hairspray,'" she admits. "He was dancing and he was singing and that was obviously up my alley and I love hair and I was blown away."

Read more: Sabrina Carpenter Receives Warning From PR Expert Amid Barry Keoghan Split Rumors

Carpenter actually met him when they both happened to be on the same beach on a Fourth of July and the experience was unforgettable.

"He would never remember this -- I was a child -- and I saw him and I walked up to him and said, 'I'm a big fan of your work,' and he gave me a hug," she recalls. "And I remember being like, 'Oh my god, he wasn't wearing a shirt and he gave me a hug!' I was like, 'This is amazing. I'm never washing my body!'"

In her interview with the magazine, Carpenter also described how her mega hit 'Espresso' came about. She wrote it while in France and opening for Swift on tour.

"I was in a ghost town that had one little creperie down the road," she says. "I had my shot of espresso, and then I might have had some champagne, and before I knew it the song was written."

Reflecting on the huge success of the song she adds, "I definitely hear it now in every car I get into, and being on the radio, to me, is still -- it's like fate. You have to be at the right place at the right time."

Later, Carpenter played coy when discussing who her music is written about. The 'Please Please Please' singer is no stranger to gossip about her personal life, whether it be being in alleged love triangles with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, as well as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

"I get why people are interested," she says. "But they can listen to my album and decide for themselves what the songs are about."