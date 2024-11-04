Ashanti Calls Husband Nelly Her 'Soulmate, Best Friend and Protector'

After decades of knowing each other and collaborating artistically, R&B power duo Ashanti and Nelly are thriving in their one year marriage.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the pair gushed about their second chance at love during Nelly's 50th birthday party at Tao in Las Vegas.

"We're both strong-headed and strong-willed. I've learned a lot [from him] about being grateful, giving people grace, being open-minded and level-headed. Not too emotional. I'm a little dramatic he says," Ashanti shared. "To have my soulmate, my person, my best friend, my protector is an amazing feeling. The universe doesn't make mistakes."

Nelly added, "She's a great person. She's a great mother." The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024. The songstress gushed about motherhood to Entertainment Tonight, noting, "I'm so freaking happy."

The two met back in 2003 backstage at a concert when Nelly asked for Ashanti's autograph. It was inferred by interviewers that the songstress wrote down her number as well. Just two years after meeting, the rapper and singer would attend each other's 25th and 31st birthday parties before attending the John Tucker Must Die premiere together.

However, while their first shot at love didn't last the test of time, their reunion down the line proved it's all about timing. They attended a public event together in 2022, shocking fans with their first appearance since their breakup 10 years prior.

The couple soon announced they were engaged and expecting, proving that whatever is meant to be will surely find its way.