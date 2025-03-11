Nelly Sparks Debate After Controversial Parenting Confessions on How He Supports His Kids During Tough Times

Nelly is facing some flack over his parenting approach after he recently explained the double standard he holds with how he helps his kids through adversity.

In a recent appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast, the 50-year-old artist shared his views on parenting. He stated that his adult daughter, Chanelle Haynes, will always have a room in his home, while his son, Cornell "Tre" Haynes, must expect to sleep on the couch.

"I f—ked up 'cause I told my daughter, 'Yeah, baby, don't worry about it, you can always come home. You always got a room,'" Nelly said.

Nelly says his daughters are always welcome to move back in, but his sons can only crash on the couch and eventually have to leave. 🫡



🎥:@Drinkchamps pic.twitter.com/5S0YlmPX8X

However, he emphasized that his son's situation is different. "My son, he can come home, but he gets the couch. Eventually, he gotta get the f—k out. He got to. He a man," he added.

Nelly Faces Backlash

As per The Atlanta BlackStar, the rapper's remarks have ignited a backlash from fans who argue that gender should not dictate how parents support their children in times of need.

Users flocked onto social media to denounce the move, one sarcastically commenting, "Let's teach our daughters spoiled entitlement and our sons non-empathy and neglect. That's been working."

Another user suggested that only certain communities hold such beliefs about parenting, stating, "Only black people think like this. Never send your kids out there to struggle." The criticism reflects a broader concern about traditional gender roles and their impact on family dynamics.

Nelly is the father of two adult children with ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine and a new father of an 8-month-old son with wife Ashanti.

The couple rekindled their romance in 2023 after a decade-long separation and got married in December of the same year.

Fans have speculated about the implications of Nelly's comments on his relationship with Ashanti. Some joked that he might be uncomfortable with his son spending too much time around her.

