Nelly and Ashanti Slammed With Cheating Controversy Fueled by Fake Account Ahead of Show Release

Just before the premiere of their new Peacock reality series "Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together," the married couple found themselves caught in a cheating controversy – one now widely believed to have been started by a fake account using stolen photos.

This week, an Instagram user under the handle @niyahhsymonee posted a crude comment alleging she had a recent sexual encounter with Nelly. "He had me s*****ing two weeks ago," the comment read, followed by laughing emojis. "But to the internet they the perfect couple."

The post was circulated widely after blogger Tasha K shared it on her "Unwine With Tasha K" Instagram page. However, soon after the rumor began circulating, another woman emerged to claim that her identity had been co-opted in the hoax.

Woman Says Her Identity Was Stolen

One person with the Instagram handle @angelantionete, who appears to be a nurse and has a verified, established account with photos dating back at least to 2019, publicly denied the charges. She wrote, per The US Sun, "Smh. This is a FAKE ACCOUNT USING MY PICTURES. Stop believing everything on the internet."

In further comments, she clarified to others targeting her job, "That's a fake account using my pictures." As of Thursday morning, the @niyahhsymonee account had been deleted.

Despite the distraction, Nelly and Ashanti appear to be moving forward unfazed.

Their Story So Far

The couple, who began dating in 2003, dated on and off for nearly 10 years before splitting in 2013. Fans were left stunned when the pair reunited in 2023 and made their rekindled romance public. They were married in a private ceremony three months later. Nelly and Ashanti have a son together named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, born in July 2024.

During a recent appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," Ashanti recalled the night Nelly proposed, saying her "jaw hit the floor." She explained, "When he did it I had on his T-shirt and some boxers... I was in bed, it was so not cute! My hair was in a bun. But it was 'us'. We were home in St. Louis."

According to Ashanti, when she was too stunned to respond right away, Nelly said, "Well, are you gonna answer? Yes or no?"

The couple's new series offers a deeper glimpse into their rekindled romance and home life, as well as the fears and joys that come with starting a new chapter together.

Ashanti once said after their 2013 breakup, "I've been betrayed," adding, "You just have to grow... accept responsibility for the things that you do. I'm not a big fan of people being cowards."