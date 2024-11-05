Gary Barlow's Towering 24-Year-Old Son Becomes an Internet Sensation: 'He's So Big'

Take That member Gary Barlow's son is the latest internet sensation thanks to his impressive height.

Barlow recently shared a picture of his children to his social media accounts. In the picture, Barlow can be seen posing next to his two eldest children, son Daniel, 24, and daughter Emily, 22. However, Daniel became the star of the show thanks to his impressive height difference over his dad.

"Gary Barlow's son is scared, he doesn't know why he's so big," shared one person on social media.

Gary Barlow's son is scared, he doesn't know why he's so big pic.twitter.com/U5nqEasKOc — cants (@cantseyy) November 4, 2024

Another picture showed Barlow holding a giant pole with a person insulting that he was handing his son a straw.

"Gary Barlow handing his son a straw," the person said.

Gary Barlow handing his son a straw. pic.twitter.com/6bROwfCuUu — kramerica industries (@hepimp) November 5, 2024

A separate picture posted showed Barlow under golden confetti with a person jokin that he was caught in his son's sneeze.

"Gary Barlow caught in one of his son's sneezes," they said.

Gary Barlow caught in one of his son's sneezes. pic.twitter.com/y7tVrDz4MZ — Draconacticus 🏴‍☠️ 🐝 (@Draconacticus) November 5, 2024

"[Gary Barlow craning a live goat into his son's enclosure]," joked someone else.

[Gary Barlow craning a live goat into his son's enclosure] — Garby (@Atlantis252) November 5, 2024

"I wish Kurt Cobain had lived to see the size of Gary Barlow's son," chimed in someone else.

I wish Kurt Cobain had lived to see the size of Gary Barlow’s son. — Grandiloquent-Lee (@rednuoPdnuorG) November 5, 2024

"Gary Barlow wrote 'Shine' about the air traffic control light on his son's head," added someone else.

Gary Barlow wrote ‘Shine’ about the air traffic control light on his son’s head. pic.twitter.com/JtHYXhKcZm — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 5, 2024

"Gary Barlow has an incredibly tall son, sir," one X user posted alongside a picture of George W. Bush.

"Gary Barlow has an incredibly tall son, sir" pic.twitter.com/opXgzxgIWH — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) November 4, 2024

Barlow recently opened up about his children and shared what they want to do in the future with their careers.

"The two oldest ones [Daniel and Emily] have kind of gone into medicine and physiology – studying strength and conditioning – and my youngest one, Daisy, I'm not too sure what she's heading for but again, she's very studious... unlike me and my wife," he told The Mirror.

"I don't think they will follow in my music footsteps but I wouldn't have discouraged them though if they did want to, it's been a good business for me. Every day I still enjoy what I do and when you realize you're making a living from it, it's a great, great place to be. Many roles in 'showbiz' are just wonderful, there's definitely a much harder world out there than the one I'm in I think," Barlow added.