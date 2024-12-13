Robbie Williams Addresses Longtime Rumors About His Sexuality With a Very NSFW Quote

Take That star Robbie Williams has opened up about his sexuality amid ongoing speculation.

In an interview with The Guardian, the singer sat down to talk about his movie, Better Man. However, the topic of his sexuality came up during the interview, which led Williams to give a very candid and NSFW answer.

"I've done everything but suck a c-ck. Honestly, you've never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me," Williams said about his 2005 libel case against a tabloid that claimed he had engaged in same sex meetings.

"You want to be an ally while at the same time protecting your own authenticity and your own life," Williams added.

Reflecting on his early career, Williams recalls performing in gay clubs with Take That.

"When I went into the gay world there was none of that [violence]. There was total acceptance and humor and gay abandon. And safety," he said.

Williams is now married and has four kids.

"Daddy goes to work, that's what I say now," he noted. "It wasn't a job before. It was something that was supposed to be magical and when I got to the top of the mountain all that was there was existential crisis."

"People say 'how dare you call it a job, all you do is X, Y and Z', but just because your job is sh-t doesn't mean my job has to be sh-t. This is my job – and I f--king love it," Williams added.

His upcoming biopic delves into his relationship with All Saints' Nicole Appleton, including a controversial sequence depicting their terminated pregnancy. Williams shared that the scene in the movie was only included after Appleton gave her consent for it.

"That you were guided, nay made, to terminate a life because of being in a pop band... It's only now that you go 'what the f--k? That's insane,'" Williams said of the industry pressures at that time.

Better Man is helmed by director Michael Gracey and the film chronicles Williams' journey from his early days in Take That to his struggles with substance abuse and mental health. Williams will be depicted by a monkey in the movie, which he said makes the movie more appealing.

"Let's face it, a Robbie Williams biopic without the monkey is way less appealing, or intriguing. It would be interesting to my fans, but not to anyone else," he told the outlet.

Better Man hits theaters on Dec. 26.