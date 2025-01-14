Robbie Williams' NSFW Answer to What the 'Gayest Thing About Him' Is Stuns Audience Silent

Robbie Williams is opening up about his sexuality and giving new insight into it.

Sitting down with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live, Williams was asked what the gayest thing about him was.

"My wife knows the answer," he said before turning it over to his wife, Ayda Field, who was present for the interview and shared that it's his sense of style that's the gayest thing about him.

"God, there's so many things," she joked.

Williams then turned his attention to Cohen, asking the host to name what he thinks is the gayest thing about him.

"Your very outward in your affection for other men, which I love," Cohen shared. "You've said in interviews and other words that you like everything except, like, the d-ck, which is a big barrier to us every doing anything."

The Take That member then chimed in with what he thinks is the gayest thing about him is.

"I jerk off to men having sex," he began as the audience was stunned silent. He later said he was joking when Cohen asked if that was true.

Williams previously opened up about is sexuality when it comes to years of rumors that he's gay and gave another very NSFW answer.

"I've done everything but suck a c-ck. Honestly, you've never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me," he told The Guardian.

His comment was in reference to a libel case against a tabloid that claimed he engaged in same sex relationships.

"You want to be an ally while at the same time protecting your own authenticity and your own life," Williams continued.

Williams has been married to Field since 2010 and they have four kids.

The singer has been making his rounds on the late-night circuit to promote his new biopic Better Man, which has bombed at the box office. So far, the project has lost $100 million at the global box office, only making $10 million against its budget of $110 million, Variety reports.

The movie features Williams as a CGI monkey as the monkey takes his place to navigate Williams' career as one of the world's biggest stars.

In a recent screening for the movie, Williams officiated a surprise wedding. The event took place during a Q&A.