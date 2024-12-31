Brits Are Stunned That Americans Don't Know Who Robbie Williams Is

Robbie Williams has been the subject of online discourse since the release of his biopic, Better Man on Christmas Day.

Despite him having massive success on his home turf -- this includes 14 No. 1 albums as well as 18 BRIT Awards and a net worth of $187,000,000 -- he was never able to crack the American music market despite an appearance for a surprise rendition of "Angels" on Taylor Swift's Reputation tour.

Now, the Americans and the Brits are having an online war after British fans cannot believe Americas do not know who the singer is.

One TikTok user shared what they think Williams' music sounds like, and the sound they used included an audio where the person sings about how they are rectangular.

Another TikTok called Williams a one-hit wonder in the United States and used his song "Candy" as an example.

@gingerpeach94 Like you had to use that dumb Rock DJ song? and angels? when this one is right at your fingertips? #robbiewilliams This is the only song we know by him ♬ Candy - Robbie Williams

Others simply reacted to the news.

the americans pretending robbie williams' music is the worst thing they have ever heard because theybare embarrassed somebody can be popular everywhere except america is quite amusing — farmer François Lavigne (@fogofurmemory) December 28, 2024

Better Man depicts Williams as a CGI monkey navigating the highs and lows of his music career was met with ire from American audiences.

The singer rose to fame in the 90s as part of the seminal group, Take That, which have gone on to earn 20 top 10 hits, 12 of those singles have gone on to reach the top of the UK charts.

However, Williams left the band in 1995 and the group would go on to split in 1996.

As a solo artist, Williams has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and has earned him the title of one of the best-selling artists of all time. His last solo studio album was 2019 and he is expected to on tour in 2025.