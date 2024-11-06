Ethel Cain Reacts to Trump's Victory, Calls Out His Voters: 'I Hope Clarity Strikes You Someday'

Ethel Cain took to social media and shared her thoughts about Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 Presidential Election.

On November 7, Cain released a lengthy statement, which first reflected on the behavior of the masses.

"Everybody is so incredibly hateful. We are a loveless, disrespectful nation," Cain shared.

The singer added that the government has divided the country's people to the point where everyone would "sell each other out in a heartbeat" for relief. Cain added that the root of the problem also lies within the people's intention and choices.

"It's not even about Trump at this point," she shared.

Cain highlighted that the results of the election indicated "a deeper problem" and that it's the consequence of the country's people despising each other.

Cain then called out Trump's voters and hoped they would reflect on their decision. She also hoped that peace would never find Trump voters and that someday they would experience clarity regarding their choice.

"I hope clarity strikes you someday like a clap of lightning and you have to live the rest of your life with the knowledge and guilt of what you've done and who you are as a person."

Later on, Cain uploaded a new post, which contained a reassuring tone.

"The world will continue to spin as long as we continue to breathe," she said. "All we can do on the daily is what is immediately within our power."