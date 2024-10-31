Donald Trump Shades Beyoncé for Not Performing at Harris Rally: 'We Don't Need Beyoncé'

Donald Trump may have his sights set on the White House, but Beyoncé is in his sights first.

The former president trolled the "Drunk in Love" singer for not performing "even one song" at Harris' Houston rally on Oct. 25. During his own rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Oct. 30, Trump threw shade at Queen Bey and insisted that he doesn't need her to win the deletion or draw a crowd.

"They got Beyoncé," he said before the crowd let out a bunch of boos.

"They said, ladies and gentlemen, they said Beyoncé's coming to sing and she came but she didn't sing. And then Kamala came on as Beyoncé was leaving without singing even one song and they booed the h-ll out of both of them," Trump added.

"We don't need Beyoncé, we don't need anybody... all you got is me, and I don't have a guitar," he furthered.

“We don’t need Beyonce…all you got is me, and I don’t have a guitar.” — President Trump in Green Bay, WI pic.twitter.com/nUWsaG5sVE — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 30, 2024

This is not the first time that Trump has shaded the singer. He previously threw shade at her in a rally in Michigan when he told the crowd "Kamala is at a dance party with Beyoncé."

Those comments sparked a viral trend on social media, where users started posting their experience at the rally to Trump's sound as well as them dancing to the sound.

While Beyoncé did not perform at the rally, she still appeared and gave an impassioned speech.

"Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what's possible with no ceilings, no limitation," she told the crowd.

Indeed, the only performer that night was none other than Willie Nelson, whom Beyoncé celebrated on social media after the event.

"The Great Willie! You are the coolest! I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are. Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1," she said.

The United States presidential election is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.