Ethel Cain's Upcoming Second Album Slammed By Fans: 'We Don't Want It'

Ethel Cain has new music coming this year, however, not all of her fans are excited about it.

On March 24, the singer took to her social media accounts to announce the release of her new album, ''Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You.' Officially billed as her sophomore album and as a companion to 'Preacher's Daughter,' Cain shared that the events on the 'Willoughby Tucker' record are set to take place in the same universe as 'Preacher's Daughter.' She also revealed that the album is slated for a release in August this year.

"Before everything, there was you. 1986, the year everything changed forever. Ethel Cain's sophomore album 'willoughby tucker, i'll always love you' releases this august. W + E."

However, not all of Cain's fans were thrilled about the announcement of the album.

"We don't want it she's a khia anyway," one person said on X.

"KHIA," shared someone else.

"What rubbish," another chimed in.

"I don't love this album," a different person said.

Cain has not responded to the negative comments as of reporting.

'Preacher's Daughter' was released in 2022 and serves as a concept album that explores themes of religion, trauma and doomed romance through a Southern Gothic lens. The album earned widespread acclaim upon its debut.

Cain then followed up the album by released her EP called 'Perverts' in 2024 that served as more ambient music than 'Preacher's Daughter.'

The singer had made headlines late last year as well as this year for her charged political commentary, including one incident where she mentioned supporting the idea of killing more CEOs.