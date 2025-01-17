Ethel Cain Slammed by Fox News Over Controversial 'Kill More CEOs' Remark: 'That is Actual Terrorism'

Ethel Cain cannot escape the backlash after she encouraged the killing of "more CEOs" online.

In a segment of Fox News' The Big Weekend Show, the hosts of the program called out the singer likening her words to "terrorism."

Guy Benson went on to label her comments as "sick" before adding that terrorists use the same language Cain did in her social media post.

"You know who used that exact same mentality, that type of language? Terrorists. That is actual terrorism, what she's talking about here... This should be a very clear black-and-white moral issue, and it is scary to see how much support that type of sentiment has gotten," he said.

Anita Vogel then chimed in with her own reaction, stating that Cain's comments were "gross." She then questioned if Cain was going to be removed from the platform after she was "calling for murder."

Jackie DeAngelis shared that she hopes that members of Cain's audience and others "boycott" her.

Who told Fox News about Ethel Cain

Cain previously posted a message on her Instagram where she made the "kill more CEOs" comment and uprooted violence as a means of change.

"Big Oil buys off Congress. No action on climate. The NRA buys off Congress. No action on guns. Insurance companies buy off Congress. No action on health care. The list goes on and on. Money in politics is the root of our dysfunction," her post said.

She noted that operations do not take protesting seriously.

"I genuinely mean what I say. Corporations giggle at protesting," she added. "Why would anyone ever willingly come down off their throne that they've spent years building off the suffering of their fellow man? Nobody is getting visited by the ghost of Christmas future, no one is having a change of heart."

"It's simple, you make them fear for their lives and hit them in the only place they hurt or nothing will ever get done. I don't even see how that's an incredibly radical idea. It seems quite straightforward to me. 'Violence is never the answer' wrong. Sometimes it is. -_( )_/-" Cain furthered.

Ethel Cain says she supports the idea of killing CEOs to enact change:



“I genuinely mean what I say….It’s simple, you make them fear for their lives and hit them in the only place they hurt or nothing will ever get done…” pic.twitter.com/nAnpzug9ps — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2025

Others called out Cain for making the comments around the release of her album Perverts, which was released on Jan. 8.

However, this is not the first time that Cain has made comments regarding her feelings toward CEOs.

"These companies don't care about you, or your kids, or your grandkids. They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive?" she said after the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"We're animals just like everything else on this planet, except we've forgotten the law of the jungle and bend over for our overlords when any other animal would recognize the threat and fight to the death for their survival. 'Violence never solved anything' is a statement uttered by cowards and predators," Cain added.

"Violence begets violence," she captioned the post.

ethel cain on the unitedhealthcare ceo murder:



"violence begets violence" pic.twitter.com/RcEpejmdJY — ethel cains fly (@ethelfiles) December 9, 2024

Cain has not directly resounded to Fox News' comments.