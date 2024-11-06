Diddy's Son Criticized for Taking Over Disgraced Star's Instagram, Pushing 'Positivity' Amid Serious Charges

Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs is facing criticism for taking over the Instagram account of the disgraced star in an effort to promote positivity amid the serious allegations of sex trafficking.

He said in the IG video, "Right now, I'm taking over my pop's Instagram. We gonna be posting videos, spreading good energy, taking y'all down memory lane, all the positive things he did."

"So stay tuned and watch this. We love you pops, happy birthday," he added.

The comment section was immediately inundated by fans expressing their outrage.

One comment said, "Honey we don't wanna hear this s*** today," amid Donald Trump winning against Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

Another one said, "Bruh your timing is absolutely terrible."

According to a lengthy comment, "What people fail to realize is, he can love his dad and support him to the fullest. But don't try to push a narrative on us like, the evidence, footage, outcries, lawsuits and subliminals for years are excusable. Support him, love him but don't try to get us to do the same."

Diddy has been facing serious legal issues since his arrest last September on multiple federal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, conspiracy and prostitution. His trial is set for next year.

Meanwhile on X, @wtffolly_ wrote, "None of that positive s*** gonna outweigh the negative s*** he did lol."

he should just let things be and focus on his own ventures — dinero el grande (@richbymrng) November 6, 2024

@Kingcombs disrespectfully, no one gives a fuck about your father. He’s getting what he deserves! https://t.co/QZQCjjOOis — Jarrell Brown (@JarrellBrownn) November 7, 2024

@RapTalkv2 wrote, "Positive things he did," and "it's the worst human being of all time."

@Kingcombs you just as guilty as your daddy bruh. Hope yall rot in hell — AOE (@AOE_756) November 6, 2024

he’ll run out of content fast — Taco King 𝕏 (@tacokingX) November 6, 2024

Some fans came to King's defense, with them writing, "He is not responsible for what his dad did tho, he still gonna love his dad."

Another said, "Why come on someone's page to be negative?!?!"

Earlier this week, Quincy Combs shared a video on social media where six of the seven Combs siblings came together to sing "Happy Birthday" to their father who turned 55.

Diddy calls his family from Jail on his 55th birthday. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/MNFMS6KbtJ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 4, 2024

Following the serenade, Diddy told his kids from the Metropolitan Detention Center, "I can't wait to see y'all. I just want to say I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls. I mean, all of y'all, just for being strong."

He could also be heard saying, "Thank y'all for being strong and thank y'all for being by my side and supporting me."

"I love y'all. I got the best family in the world. My birthday. I'm happy. Thank y'all for giving me this call. I love y'all."