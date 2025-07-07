Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Victory Sparks Standing Ovation in Jail, Says Defense Team

Sean "Diddy" Combs received a standing ovation from fellow inmates after being found not guilty on serious federal charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

According to his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, other inmates cheered the rapper for defeating the government in court, saying, "We never get to see anyone who beats the government."

The 55-year-old music mogul is currently still in federal custody at a jail in Brooklyn.

Even though he was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, he was found guilty of prostitution-related offenses and could still face more time in prison.

So far, he's served nearly 10 months, which will be counted toward his final sentence, DailyMail said.

Agnifilo shared that after federal raids on Combs' homes in 2024, he warned his client to prepare for major charges. "Maybe it's your fate in life to be the guy who wins," he told Combs. That message seemed to hit home.

Combs worked closely with his defense team, passing notes and staying involved throughout the trial.

Combs Acquitted of Serious Charges, Remains Behind Bars

His legal team, made up of eight experienced lawyers, chose to be blunt during the trial. In court, they admitted Combs had a troubled past, including being a jealous partner and living a wild lifestyle.

But as defense lawyer Teny Geragos told the jury, "You may think to yourself, wow, he is a really bad boyfriend. But that is simply not sex trafficking."

Jurors were deadlocked on one charge but came back the next day and cleared him of the most serious ones.

When the final verdict was read, Combs mouthed "thank you" to the jury and smiled, Billboard said. His family clapped, and some in the courtroom shouted "Dream Team!" at his lawyers.

Even after a big legal win, Combs is still dealing with personal challenges. According to his lawyer, he's focused on self-improvement and plans to rejoin a program aimed at addressing domestic violence.

He understands he's not perfect and is working on becoming a better version of himself.

Prosecutors are still pushing for the maximum sentence—up to 20 years—for the charges that did stick. Combs' request for a $1 million bond was denied. He remains in jail until his sentencing on October 3.