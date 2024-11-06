Freddie Gibbs Questions if Diddy Paid Off Tupac's Killers in New Song 'On the Set'

Freddie Gibbs is exploring some accusations about Diddy and Tupac in his new song "On the Set."

The song is taken from Gibbs' You Only Die 1nce album. The track opens with a person exclaiming "God--mn, they done got Diddy." Then the official video for the song shows Gibbs presumably reading Diddy-related news on his phone.

On the song, Gibbs says he "used to look up to" Diddy, even when Pac dissed him in the past.

"Goddamn, they done got Diddy / I used to look up to that n---a even when that n---a Pac dissed him / I wonder if he paid off Pac killers / I wish them, I wish them n---as in L.A. ain't never pop Biggie," his full verse says.

Later on in the song, Gibbs he shares a similar sentiment, but turns the attention to the late Nipsey Hussle as well.

"Goddamn, they done got Diddy / Yeah, I wish they never shot up Pac and Biggie / I was gon' retire from rap when I seen that s--t with Nipsey / Crazy when that s--t hit your peers, that shit be hittin' different," he also rapped.

Gibbs' latest album serves as his first since 2022's Soul Sold Separately and his words comes as speculation that Diddy was involved in Pac's death intensifies.

Crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum told NewsNation that a shooting incident from 1994 during a failed robbery at Quad Studios in Times Square where Tupac was present could be linked to Diddy.

"Both times that Tupac Shakur is shot, he is trapped in something. He's trapped in an elevator, and then he's trapped in a car. There is literally nowhere to run," she said.

She went on to point out that "Both scenes though, ironically, don't have video footage. To me, this signifies somebody close to him knows his whereabouts on that day, that time and that location."

Tupac's brother also spoke about the possibility of Diddy being involved in Tupac's death in an interview with Piers Morgan.

"The family is pursuing an investigation into my brother's death, wherever the investigation leads, that's where it leads. It's not about that guy specifically, it's about justice for my brother," he told the host.

"This is on-going business for us. My family pursued an investigation, early on, soon after his murder, of which nothing came of it," his brother said before sharing that the family of Tupac is in no way connected to Diddy's current legal issues.