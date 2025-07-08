Diddy's Graphic Abuse Trial Turns Side Hustle as Spectators Pay Up to $450 for a Seat

As Sean "Diddy" Combs stood trial on federal charges, crowds of onlookers packed the sidewalks outside the Manhattan courthouse.

Inside, with only a handful of seats available to the public, a small but booming business emerged: paying strangers to stand in line for you.

According to Radar Online, the service, offered by a New York company called Same Ole Line Dudes, helped people score rare access to the seven-week trial that revealed disturbing details about Combs' private life. The trial, which ended with his conviction on prostitution-related offenses but acquittal on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, drew major attention and turned the courtroom gallery into one of the hottest tickets in town.

Only 28 media and 14 public seats were available each day. That's where line sitters came in.

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff wrote on Substack, "I owe my courtroom seat the last two days to Gigi, Jerson and Anthony of 'Same Ole Line Dudes,' a New York-based company that charges money to wait in line for other people at events with limited capacity such as court proceedings and restaurant openings."

She explained she paid $155 for someone to arrive at 2:45 AM, which earned her the 23rd spot in line. That landed her in the 11th public seat. The following day, she paid $295 for a line sitter who showed up at 10:45 PM and got her the 19th spot, which ended up being the 9th or 10th public seat after people cut in line.

Diddy’s courtroom sketches from yesterday



🎨 by Jane Rosenberg

🎨 by Christine Cornell pic.twitter.com/TvaofJo2L8 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 18, 2024

A Business Built on Patience

Same Ole Line Dudes was started in 2012 by Robert Samuel, who once made $100 giving up his spot in line for an iPhone 5. He told Fortune, "I said, 'Well, what can I do? Wait a minute. I made hundreds just sitting on the sidewalk.' So I made social media accounts, and gradually it took off from there."

Samuel now employs 45 line sitters. For the Combs trial, rates started at $32 per hour. There was an additional $15 fee for overnight shifts between midnight and 7 AM, a $20 rush fee for last-minute requests, and a $3 hourly surcharge for bad weather.

His company's FAQ says, "Our service is no different than having your husband or wife wait for you, except you pay us!"

To avoid conflict with others in line, the team tries to make their presence known early. "While we are in line, we have explained our service to those around us, so they know to expect you. There are no surprises, and everyone is informed," the site explains.

Courtroom Sketch Diddy falling to his knees and bends over after hearing the verdict😬 pic.twitter.com/kmFlhDCb9t — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 2, 2025

Inmate Ovation After Courtroom Win

After the verdict, Combs returned to jail and was greeted with a standing ovation from other inmates. According to his attorney Marc Agnifilo, they told Combs, "We never get to see anyone who beats the government."

Though he remains in federal custody, Combs' acquittal on the most serious charges was seen as a major win for the defense.