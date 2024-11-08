Nicole Scherzinger Slammed After Her Comment on Russell Brand's Pro-Trump Post

Nicole Scherzinger was slammed by netizens for her comment on Russell Brand's Trump post.

Netizens were in disarray after Donald Trump secured his win in the 2024 Presidential Election. The victory also led to divided reactions from celebrities, with some celebrating Trump's triumph, while others expressed feelings of frustration and anxiety.

Following the election results, comedian Russell Brand uploaded a photo of him smiling and holding up a red "Make Jesus First Again" cap, which seemingly celebrated Trump's win.

"God Bless America," he stated in his caption.

As expected, the post received mixed responses from internet users, with some conveying their disdain for Brand's support for Trump, while others applauding the win. However, what stood out in the comments section was Scherzinger's question.

The Pussycat Dolls member asked, "Where do I get this hat!!!?"

Nicole Scherzinger is under fire after commenting under Russell Brand's post celebrating Trump's victory. pic.twitter.com/wtUKR1GfB4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2024

Scherzinger immediately caught negative attention on social media and was accused of lowkey coming out as a Trump supporter.

The comment has now been deleted, but that didn't stop netizens from including remarks such as, "She was always democratic, idk why this now?" and "Stand by your man! Or hide it to protect your career. The screenshots have been taken babe."

Scherzinger's comment also trended on X (formerly Twitter).

How u on broadway and support trump https://t.co/nVYMiQynsS — aubrey plaza’s ender (@rumourshaveit) November 8, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger being a Trump supporting Jesus freak... thank god I haven't seen Sunset Blvd yet pic.twitter.com/IY9EqcInjO — Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) November 7, 2024