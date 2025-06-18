Nicole Scherzinger Shelves Solo Music Plans as 'Sunset Boulevard' Soars

While Nicole Scherzinger's West End and Broadway debut in "Sunset Boulevard" goes from strength to strength, winning rave reviews and numerous awards in the UK and US, reports suggest the star has halted her hotly-anticipated solo music return.

The singer, who has not released an album since "Big Fat Lie" in 2014, has previously been rumored to be working on new material. But she did an abrupt about-face after tackling the role of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard," first at London's West End and now on Broadway. The performance has since won her a Tony Award and a Laurence Olivier Award.

"Things were really coming together and she was hunting for a team to release it when 'Sunset Boulevard' came along," a source told The Sun.

The album, reportedly self-funded after she was dropped from her label in 2015, is now being shelved. "She is in a totally different place in her life from when she wrote the album, so it's been shelved," the source added.

Scherzinger previously attempted a solo return following the end of The Pussycat Dolls in 2010. However, as the promised reunion tour in 2022 fell through and her last album failed to chart, her music career appeared to be in a holding pattern, until now.

Broadway Win and Tearful Speech

At the recent Tony Awards, she performed "As If We Never Said Goodbye" and shared a clip of her number on Instagram, captioning it her "love letter to the theatre."

"To anyone with a deep passion for what you do, this was for you too."

As Scherzinger picked up her prize for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, she looked back on her journey.

"Growing up I always felt like I didn't belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home at last," she said. She also gave credit to her fiancé Thom Evans, saying he "believes in me when I forget to believe in myself."

Lloyd Webber, who previously claimed she would never "get her Tony Award" after quitting Cats in 2015, has since altered his tune. " She is fearless, musically and dramatically," he said recently, calling her one of the most talented performer-actresses to interpret his work.